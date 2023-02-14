 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 86.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 86.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Vishvaprabha Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.82 0.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.82 0.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.67 0.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.01 -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.15 0.37
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.09 -0.34
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.07 -0.25
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.07 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.07 -0.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.07 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.07 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 1.72 1.72 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 -0.41 -10.21
Diluted EPS -0.64 -0.41 -10.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 -0.41 -10.21
Diluted EPS -0.64 -0.41 -10.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
