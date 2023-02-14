Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 86.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 86.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.