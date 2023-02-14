English
    Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 86.38% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 86.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Vishvaprabha shares closed at 91.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 100.66% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.

    Vishvaprabha Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.820.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.820.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.670.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.01-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.150.37
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.070.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.09-0.34
    Other Income0.000.020.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.07-0.25
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.07-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.07-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.07-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.07-0.25
    Equity Share Capital1.721.720.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-0.41-10.21
    Diluted EPS-0.64-0.41-10.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-0.41-10.21
    Diluted EPS-0.64-0.41-10.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

