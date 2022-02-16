Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 426.82% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2021 up 426.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 1607.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
Vishvaprabha shares closed at 82.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.84% returns over the last 6 months and 310.24% over the last 12 months.
|Vishvaprabha Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|0.46
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|0.46
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.61
|0.35
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.09
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.19
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.13
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.12
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|-0.49
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|-0.49
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|-0.49
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|-0.49
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited