Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 426.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2021 up 426.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 1607.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 82.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.84% returns over the last 6 months and 310.24% over the last 12 months.