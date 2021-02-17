Vishvaprabha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 72.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 72.51% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 14.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Vishvaprabha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 49.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)