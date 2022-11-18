 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vishvaprabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 401.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 75.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 66.11% over the last 12 months.

Vishvaprabha Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 0.72 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 0.72 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.67 0.22 0.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.04 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.23 0.19
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.09 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.19 -0.13
Other Income 0.02 -- 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Minority Interest -- 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 0.19 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 1.72 1.72 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 1.10 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.42 1.10 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 1.10 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.42 1.10 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Vishvaprabha #Vishvaprabha Ventures
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm