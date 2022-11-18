Vishvaprabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 401.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Vishvaprabha shares closed at 75.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 66.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vishvaprabha Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|0.72
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|0.72
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.67
|0.22
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.23
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.19
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|0.19
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1.72
|1.72
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|1.10
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|1.10
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|1.10
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|1.10
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited