    Vishvaprabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 401.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Vishvaprabha shares closed at 75.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 66.11% over the last 12 months.

    Vishvaprabha Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.820.720.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.820.720.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.670.220.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.04-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.230.19
    Depreciation0.040.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.19-0.13
    Other Income0.02--0.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.19-0.01
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.19-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.19-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.19-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.19-0.01
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.070.19-0.01
    Equity Share Capital1.721.720.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.10-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.421.10-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.10-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.421.10-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm