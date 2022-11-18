Vishvaprabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 401.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 75.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 66.11% over the last 12 months.