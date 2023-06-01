Vishvaprabha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.27% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 61.48% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 90.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 130.77% over the last 12 months.