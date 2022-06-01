Vishvaprabha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 919.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 919.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 439.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 44.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.