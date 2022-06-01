 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishvaprabha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 919.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 919.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 439.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 44.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.

Vishvaprabha Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.07 0.65 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.07 0.65 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.73 0.61 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -0.12 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.37 0.05
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.09 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.34 -0.12
Other Income 0.00 0.09 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.26 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.26 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.26 0.05
Tax 0.01 -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.26 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.26 0.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.20 -0.26 0.06
Equity Share Capital 1.72 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 -10.41 2.44
Diluted EPS -4.42 -10.41 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 -10.41 2.44
Diluted EPS -4.42 -10.41 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

