Vishvaprabha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 919.46% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 919.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 439.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Vishvaprabha shares closed at 44.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.
|Vishvaprabha Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|0.65
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|0.65
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.73
|0.61
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-0.12
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.37
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.34
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.09
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.26
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.26
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.26
|0.05
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.26
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.26
|0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.26
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|1.72
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|-10.41
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|-10.41
|2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|-10.41
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|-10.41
|2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited