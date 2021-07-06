Vishvaprabha Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Vishvaprabha shares closed at 74.75 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.60% returns over the last 6 months and 51.32% over the last 12 months.
|Vishvaprabha Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|--
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited