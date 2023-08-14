Vishvaprabha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 17.03% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 65.94% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Vishvaprabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 91.53 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 101.83% over the last 12 months.