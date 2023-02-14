Vishvaprabha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 86.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 86.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 58.1% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 91.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 100.66% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.