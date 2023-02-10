English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vishnu Chemicals Q3 net profit rises 29%

    The board has also approved raising of Rs 300 crore funds through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to necessary approvals.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST
    Vishnu Chemicals board also took note of a proposal that equity shares may be issued to promoters, HNIs and other investors on a preferential basis at a later stage, the filing said.

    Vishnu Chemicals board also took note of a proposal that equity shares may be issued to promoters, HNIs and other investors on a preferential basis at a later stage, the filing said.

    Speciality chemicals maker Vishnu Chemicals Ltd on Friday posted a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.74 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

    Its profit stood at Rs 24.60 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

    The board has also approved raising of Rs 300 crore funds through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to necessary approvals.

    The board also took note of a proposal that equity shares may be issued to promoters, HNIs and other investors on a preferential basis at a later stage, the filing said.