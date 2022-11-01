Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 320.91 303.54 197.31 Other Operating Income 0.60 0.37 -- Total Income From Operations 321.52 303.91 197.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 149.80 130.98 81.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.80 0.51 -3.15 Power & Fuel 13.30 12.45 -- Employees Cost 8.45 7.79 7.56 Depreciation 5.17 5.06 4.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 39.11 28.73 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.26 74.01 87.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.23 44.38 19.03 Other Income 4.35 2.29 1.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.58 46.67 20.39 Interest 6.96 6.41 5.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.62 40.26 14.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.62 40.26 14.61 Tax 12.06 10.95 4.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.56 29.31 10.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.56 29.31 10.57 Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.26 24.54 8.85 Diluted EPS 27.26 24.54 8.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.26 24.54 8.85 Diluted EPS 27.26 24.54 8.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited