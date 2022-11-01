Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore in September 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 197.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in September 2022 up 208.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.75 crore in September 2022 up 125.47% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2021.
Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 27.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.
|Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,900.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 134.63% over the last 12 months.
|Vishnu Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|320.91
|303.54
|197.31
|Other Operating Income
|0.60
|0.37
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|321.52
|303.91
|197.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|149.80
|130.98
|81.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.80
|0.51
|-3.15
|Power & Fuel
|13.30
|12.45
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.45
|7.79
|7.56
|Depreciation
|5.17
|5.06
|4.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|39.11
|28.73
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.26
|74.01
|87.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.23
|44.38
|19.03
|Other Income
|4.35
|2.29
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.58
|46.67
|20.39
|Interest
|6.96
|6.41
|5.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.62
|40.26
|14.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.62
|40.26
|14.61
|Tax
|12.06
|10.95
|4.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.56
|29.31
|10.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.56
|29.31
|10.57
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.26
|24.54
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|27.26
|24.54
|8.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.26
|24.54
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|27.26
|24.54
|8.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited