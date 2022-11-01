 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore in September 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 197.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in September 2022 up 208.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.75 crore in September 2022 up 125.47% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2021.
Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 27.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021. Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,900.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 134.63% over the last 12 months.
Vishnu Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations320.91303.54197.31
Other Operating Income0.600.37--
Total Income From Operations321.52303.91197.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials149.80130.9881.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.800.51-3.15
Power & Fuel13.3012.45--
Employees Cost8.457.797.56
Depreciation5.175.064.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses39.1128.73--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.2674.0187.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2344.3819.03
Other Income4.352.291.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5846.6720.39
Interest6.966.415.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.6240.2614.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.6240.2614.61
Tax12.0610.954.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5629.3110.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5629.3110.57
Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.2624.548.85
Diluted EPS27.2624.548.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.2624.548.85
Diluted EPS27.2624.548.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
