Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.52 crore in September 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 197.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in September 2022 up 208.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.75 crore in September 2022 up 125.47% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 27.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.