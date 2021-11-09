Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.31 crore, up 28.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.31 crore in September 2021 up 28.75% from Rs. 153.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021 up 119.15% from Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2021 up 51.81% from Rs. 16.58 crore in September 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 876.05 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)