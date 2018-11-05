Vishnu Chemical Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 183.49 crore, up 41.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 183.49 crore in September 2018 up 41.59% from Rs. 129.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2018 up 73.88% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in September 2018 up 41.17% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2017.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2017.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 165.25 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -43.02% returns over the last 6 months and -57.37% over the last 12 months.