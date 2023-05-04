Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.00 crore, up 2.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 299.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.7% from Rs. 291.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.84% from Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.81 crore in March 2023 up 23.35% from Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2022.
Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.85 in March 2022.
|Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 320.65 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.
|Vishnu Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.39
|297.43
|291.14
|Other Operating Income
|1.61
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|299.00
|297.43
|291.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|109.18
|107.02
|113.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.76
|14.19
|12.01
|Power & Fuel
|13.55
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.15
|10.52
|8.78
|Depreciation
|5.04
|5.23
|4.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.40
|117.10
|110.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.45
|43.38
|41.49
|Other Income
|2.32
|6.55
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.77
|49.93
|43.59
|Interest
|6.45
|7.93
|6.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.31
|41.99
|36.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.31
|41.99
|36.86
|Tax
|12.60
|10.24
|9.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.72
|31.75
|27.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.72
|31.75
|27.30
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|26.58
|22.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.98
|26.58
|22.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|26.58
|22.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.98
|26.58
|22.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited