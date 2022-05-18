 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore in March 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 180.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 up 363.91% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2022 up 147.15% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 22.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,439.55 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 69.19% returns over the last 6 months and 336.03% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 291.14 257.26 180.81
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.12
Total Income From Operations 291.14 257.26 180.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.66 98.09 76.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.01 14.60 4.49
Power & Fuel -- -- 6.17
Employees Cost 8.78 7.95 6.88
Depreciation 4.90 4.79 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 26.58
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.30 99.48 41.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.49 32.35 13.90
Other Income 2.10 1.74 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.59 34.08 15.35
Interest 6.73 6.22 6.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.86 27.86 8.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.86 27.86 8.53
Tax 9.56 7.44 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.30 20.42 5.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.30 20.42 5.88
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.85 17.09 4.93
Diluted EPS 22.85 17.09 4.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.85 17.09 4.93
Diluted EPS 22.85 17.09 4.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
