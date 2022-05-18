Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore in March 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 180.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 up 363.91% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2022 up 147.15% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 22.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,439.55 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 69.19% returns over the last 6 months and 336.03% over the last 12 months.