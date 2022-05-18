English
    Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore in March 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 180.92 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 up 363.91% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2022 up 147.15% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

    Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 22.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2021.

    Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,439.55 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 69.19% returns over the last 6 months and 336.03% over the last 12 months.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations291.14257.26180.81
    Other Operating Income----0.12
    Total Income From Operations291.14257.26180.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.6698.0976.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.0114.604.49
    Power & Fuel----6.17
    Employees Cost8.787.956.88
    Depreciation4.904.794.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----26.58
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.3099.4841.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4932.3513.90
    Other Income2.101.741.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5934.0815.35
    Interest6.736.226.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.8627.868.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.8627.868.53
    Tax9.567.442.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3020.425.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3020.425.88
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8517.094.93
    Diluted EPS22.8517.094.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8517.094.93
    Diluted EPS22.8517.094.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
