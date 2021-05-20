Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.92 crore, up 39.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.92 crore in March 2021 up 39.89% from Rs. 129.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021 up 88.8% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021 up 13.21% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 354.70 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.27% returns over the last 6 months and 202.13% over the last 12 months.