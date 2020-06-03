Vishnu Chemical Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.34 crore, down 24.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.34 crore in March 2020 down 24.19% from Rs. 170.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020 down 19.43% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2020 down 19.28% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2019.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2019.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 129.35 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.