Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.94 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.94 crore in June 2023 down 17.76% from Rs. 303.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.49 crore in June 2023 down 13.03% from Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.60 crore in June 2023 down 13.78% from Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2022.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.54 in June 2022.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 320.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.91% over the last 12 months.