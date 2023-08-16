English
    Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.94 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.94 crore in June 2023 down 17.76% from Rs. 303.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.49 crore in June 2023 down 13.03% from Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.60 crore in June 2023 down 13.78% from Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2022.

    Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.54 in June 2022.

    Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 320.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.91% over the last 12 months.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.94297.39303.54
    Other Operating Income--1.610.37
    Total Income From Operations249.94299.00303.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.44109.18130.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.16-9.760.51
    Power & Fuel--13.5512.45
    Employees Cost10.329.157.79
    Depreciation5.285.045.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----28.73
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.45119.4074.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2952.4544.38
    Other Income2.032.322.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3254.7746.67
    Interest6.476.456.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8548.3140.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8548.3140.26
    Tax7.3612.6010.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4935.7229.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4935.7229.31
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.275.9824.54
    Diluted EPS4.275.9824.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.275.9824.54
    Diluted EPS4.275.9824.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:11 pm

