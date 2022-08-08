 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.91 crore, up 88.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.91 crore in June 2022 up 88.8% from Rs. 160.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022 up 321.59% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2022 up 154.7% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 24.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,575.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 150.13% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 303.54 291.14 160.97
Other Operating Income 0.37 -- --
Total Income From Operations 303.91 291.14 160.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.98 113.66 74.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 12.01 -7.05
Power & Fuel 12.45 -- --
Employees Cost 7.79 8.78 7.69
Depreciation 5.06 4.90 4.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 28.73 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.01 110.30 67.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.38 41.49 14.11
Other Income 2.29 2.10 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.67 43.59 15.51
Interest 6.41 6.73 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.26 36.86 9.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.26 36.86 9.73
Tax 10.95 9.56 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.31 27.30 6.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.31 27.30 6.95
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.54 22.85 5.82
Diluted EPS 24.54 22.85 5.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.54 22.85 5.82
Diluted EPS 24.54 22.85 5.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
