    Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.91 crore, up 88.8% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 303.91 crore in June 2022 up 88.8% from Rs. 160.97 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022 up 321.59% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2022 up 154.7% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2021.

    Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 24.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in June 2021.

    Close

    Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,575.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 150.13% over the last 12 months.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations303.54291.14160.97
    Other Operating Income0.37----
    Total Income From Operations303.91291.14160.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.98113.6674.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.5112.01-7.05
    Power & Fuel12.45----
    Employees Cost7.798.787.69
    Depreciation5.064.904.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses28.73----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.01110.3067.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3841.4914.11
    Other Income2.292.101.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6743.5915.51
    Interest6.416.735.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.2636.869.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.2636.869.73
    Tax10.959.562.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.3127.306.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.3127.306.95
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.5422.855.82
    Diluted EPS24.5422.855.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.5422.855.82
    Diluted EPS24.5422.855.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vishnu Chemical #Vishnu Chemicals
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
