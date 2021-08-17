Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 160.97 crore, up 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.97 crore in June 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 131.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2021 down 30.8% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2021 up 33.62% from Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 631.75 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 260.38% returns over the last 6 months and 246.83% over the last 12 months.