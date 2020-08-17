Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, down 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in June 2020 down 14.55% from Rs. 153.55 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020 up 178.92% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2019.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 174.75 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 49.23% over the last 12 months.