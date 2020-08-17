Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, down 14.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in June 2020 down 14.55% from Rs. 153.55 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020 up 178.92% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019.
Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2019.
Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 174.75 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 49.23% over the last 12 months.
|Vishnu Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131.21
|127.51
|151.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.82
|1.96
|Total Income From Operations
|131.21
|129.34
|153.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.17
|58.97
|76.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.81
|-3.64
|-4.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.08
|6.77
|6.12
|Depreciation
|4.27
|4.23
|4.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.95
|54.56
|56.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.56
|8.45
|14.03
|Other Income
|1.37
|4.66
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.93
|13.10
|15.26
|Interest
|6.32
|8.53
|9.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.61
|4.57
|5.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.61
|4.57
|5.52
|Tax
|-5.44
|1.45
|1.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.05
|3.12
|3.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.05
|3.12
|3.60
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.41
|2.61
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|8.41
|2.61
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.41
|2.61
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|8.41
|2.61
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am