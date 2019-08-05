Vishnu Chemical Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 153.55 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.55 crore in June 2019 up 4.77% from Rs. 146.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2019 up 38.34% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019 down 0.9% from Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2018.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2018.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 99.55 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -62.62% over the last 12 months.