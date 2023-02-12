 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 257.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.91% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

Vishnu Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.43 320.91 257.26
Other Operating Income -- 0.60 --
Total Income From Operations 297.43 321.52 257.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.02 149.80 98.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.19 -23.80 14.60
Power & Fuel -- 13.30 --
Employees Cost 10.52 8.45 7.95
Depreciation 5.23 5.17 4.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 39.11 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.10 82.26 99.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.38 47.23 32.35
Other Income 6.55 4.35 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.93 51.58 34.08
Interest 7.93 6.96 6.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.99 44.62 27.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.99 44.62 27.86
Tax 10.24 12.06 7.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.75 32.56 20.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.75 32.56 20.42
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.58 27.26 17.09
Diluted EPS 26.58 27.26 17.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.58 27.26 17.09
Diluted EPS 26.58 27.26 17.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited