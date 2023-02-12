Vishnu Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 257.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.91% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.