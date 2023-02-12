English
    Vishnu Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 257.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.91% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.43320.91257.26
    Other Operating Income--0.60--
    Total Income From Operations297.43321.52257.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.02149.8098.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.19-23.8014.60
    Power & Fuel--13.30--
    Employees Cost10.528.457.95
    Depreciation5.235.174.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--39.11--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.1082.2699.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3847.2332.35
    Other Income6.554.351.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.9351.5834.08
    Interest7.936.966.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9944.6227.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9944.6227.86
    Tax10.2412.067.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7532.5620.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7532.5620.42
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5827.2617.09
    Diluted EPS26.5827.2617.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5827.2617.09
    Diluted EPS26.5827.2617.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
