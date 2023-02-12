Vishnu Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 257.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.91% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 26.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.09 in December 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 265.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.