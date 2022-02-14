Vishnu Chemical Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.26 crore, up 134.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.26 crore in December 2021 up 134.83% from Rs. 109.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2021 up 921.78% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021 up 204.62% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 17.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,184.20 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.45% returns over the last 6 months and 584.31% over the last 12 months.