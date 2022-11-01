 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vishnu Chemical Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.71 crore, up 54.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 370.71 crore in September 2022 up 54.18% from Rs. 240.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.12 crore in September 2022 up 111.2% from Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.67 crore in September 2022 up 81.6% from Rs. 34.51 crore in September 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 29.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.92 in September 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,900.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 134.63% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 369.88 358.34 240.43
Other Operating Income 0.83 0.78 --
Total Income From Operations 370.71 359.12 240.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.27 148.11 93.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.71 0.17 -3.30
Power & Fuel 17.02 16.59 --
Employees Cost 10.96 10.23 9.73
Depreciation 6.66 6.58 5.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 51.22 37.35 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.30 88.36 107.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.00 51.74 27.58
Other Income 4.02 2.26 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.01 54.00 28.98
Interest 7.95 7.30 6.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.06 46.69 22.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.06 46.69 22.95
Tax 12.94 12.63 6.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.12 34.06 16.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.12 34.06 16.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.12 34.06 16.63
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.40 28.52 13.92
Diluted EPS 29.40 28.52 13.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.40 28.52 13.92
Diluted EPS 29.40 28.52 13.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vishnu Chemical #Vishnu Chemicals
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.