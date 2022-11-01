Vishnu Chemical Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.71 crore, up 54.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.71 crore in September 2022 up 54.18% from Rs. 240.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.12 crore in September 2022 up 111.2% from Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.67 crore in September 2022 up 81.6% from Rs. 34.51 crore in September 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 29.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.92 in September 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,900.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 134.63% over the last 12 months.