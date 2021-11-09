Vishnu Chemical Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.43 crore, up 31.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.43 crore in September 2021 up 31.86% from Rs. 182.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2021 up 123.2% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.51 crore in September 2021 up 70.34% from Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 13.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 911.80 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 187.14% returns over the last 6 months and 449.61% over the last 12 months.