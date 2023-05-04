Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 335.93 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.93 crore in March 2023 up 0.66% from Rs. 333.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.63 crore in March 2023 up 24.72% from Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.92 in March 2022.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 320.65 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.