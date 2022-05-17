 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore, up 56.26% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore in March 2022 up 56.26% from Rs. 213.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2022 up 162.83% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022 up 105.73% from Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 23.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,371.00 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 315.27% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 333.72 297.84 213.15
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.42
Total Income From Operations 333.72 297.84 213.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.57 112.01 89.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.15 14.08 4.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.65 10.19 9.21
Depreciation 6.29 5.59 5.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 30.22
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.03 117.15 55.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.02 38.82 19.66
Other Income 1.83 1.57 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.85 40.39 20.80
Interest 7.66 6.55 7.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.20 33.84 13.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.20 33.84 13.52
Tax 10.63 9.23 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.57 24.61 10.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.57 24.61 10.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.57 24.61 10.87
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.92 20.60 9.10
Diluted EPS 23.92 20.60 9.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.92 20.60 9.10
Diluted EPS 23.92 20.60 9.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
