    Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore, up 56.26% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore in March 2022 up 56.26% from Rs. 213.56 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2022 up 162.83% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022 up 105.73% from Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021.

    Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 23.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2021.

    Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,371.00 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 315.27% over the last 12 months.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.72297.84213.15
    Other Operating Income----0.42
    Total Income From Operations333.72297.84213.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.57112.0189.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.1514.084.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6510.199.21
    Depreciation6.295.595.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----30.22
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.03117.1555.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.0238.8219.66
    Other Income1.831.571.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8540.3920.80
    Interest7.666.557.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.2033.8413.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.2033.8413.52
    Tax10.639.232.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5724.6110.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5724.6110.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.5724.6110.87
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9220.609.10
    Diluted EPS23.9220.609.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9220.609.10
    Diluted EPS23.9220.609.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



