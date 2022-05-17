Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore, up 56.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.72 crore in March 2022 up 56.26% from Rs. 213.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2022 up 162.83% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022 up 105.73% from Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 23.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,371.00 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 315.27% over the last 12 months.