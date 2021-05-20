Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.56 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.56 crore in March 2021 up 36.22% from Rs. 156.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021 up 115.22% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021 up 28.38% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2020.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 352.35 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.48% returns over the last 6 months and 196.47% over the last 12 months.