MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vishnu Chemical Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.56 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.56 crore in March 2021 up 36.22% from Rs. 156.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021 up 115.22% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021 up 28.38% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2020.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2020.

Close

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 352.35 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.48% returns over the last 6 months and 196.47% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations213.15133.72154.41
Other Operating Income0.42--2.36
Total Income From Operations213.56133.72156.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials89.2335.5769.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.8513.67-2.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.219.288.80
Depreciation5.035.135.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses30.22----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.3660.0965.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.669.9810.80
Other Income1.130.304.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8010.2815.09
Interest7.285.918.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.524.376.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.524.376.51
Tax2.650.681.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.873.695.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.873.695.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.873.695.05
Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.103.084.23
Diluted EPS9.103.084.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.103.084.23
Diluted EPS9.103.084.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vishnu Chemical #Vishnu Chemicals
first published: May 20, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.