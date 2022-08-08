Vishnu Chemical Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.12 crore, up 82.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.12 crore in June 2022 up 82.29% from Rs. 197.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2022 up 194.02% from Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.58 crore in June 2022 up 118.15% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,575.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 150.13% over the last 12 months.