Vishnu Chemical Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.12 crore, up 82.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.12 crore in June 2022 up 82.29% from Rs. 197.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2022 up 194.02% from Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.58 crore in June 2022 up 118.15% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in June 2021.

Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 1,575.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 150.13% over the last 12 months.

Vishnu Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.34 333.72 197.01
Other Operating Income 0.78 -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.12 333.72 197.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.11 124.57 84.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 9.15 -5.35
Power & Fuel 16.59 -- --
Employees Cost 10.23 11.65 9.92
Depreciation 6.58 6.29 5.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 37.35 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.36 137.03 81.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.74 45.02 21.26
Other Income 2.26 1.83 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.00 46.85 22.20
Interest 7.30 7.66 5.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.69 39.20 16.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.69 39.20 16.35
Tax 12.63 10.63 4.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.06 28.57 11.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.06 28.57 11.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.06 28.57 11.59
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.52 23.92 9.70
Diluted EPS 28.52 23.92 9.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.52 23.92 9.70
Diluted EPS 28.52 23.92 9.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
