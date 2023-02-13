Vishnu Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 297.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.09 crore in December 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2021.