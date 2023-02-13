 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 297.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.09 crore in December 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2021.

Vishnu Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 325.23 369.88 297.84
Other Operating Income -- 0.83 --
Total Income From Operations 325.23 370.71 297.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.77 174.27 112.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.01 -38.71 14.08
Power & Fuel -- 17.02 --
Employees Cost 12.58 10.96 10.19
Depreciation 6.72 6.66 5.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 51.22 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.00 97.30 117.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.16 52.00 38.82
Other Income 6.22 4.02 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.37 56.01 40.39
Interest 9.29 7.95 6.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.09 48.06 33.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.09 48.06 33.84
Tax 10.34 12.94 9.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.74 35.12 24.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.74 35.12 24.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.74 35.12 24.61
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.57 29.40 20.60
Diluted EPS 26.57 29.40 20.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.57 29.40 20.60
Diluted EPS 26.57 29.40 20.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited