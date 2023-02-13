English
    Vishnu Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 297.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.09 crore in December 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2021.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.23369.88297.84
    Other Operating Income--0.83--
    Total Income From Operations325.23370.71297.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.77174.27112.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.01-38.7114.08
    Power & Fuel--17.02--
    Employees Cost12.5810.9610.19
    Depreciation6.726.665.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--51.22--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.0097.30117.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1652.0038.82
    Other Income6.224.021.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3756.0140.39
    Interest9.297.956.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.0948.0633.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.0948.0633.84
    Tax10.3412.949.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7435.1224.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7435.1224.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.7435.1224.61
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5729.4020.60
    Diluted EPS26.5729.4020.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5729.4020.60
    Diluted EPS26.5729.4020.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
