Vishal Fabrics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 81.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in September 2021 up 81.93% from Rs. 219.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in September 2021 up 698.63% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.83 crore in September 2021 up 142.25% from Rs. 17.68 crore in September 2020.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2020.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 104.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.77% returns over the last 6 months and -57.08% over the last 12 months.