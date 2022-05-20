Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.55 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.55 crore in March 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 388.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.35 crore in March 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2021.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 32.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 115.38% over the last 12 months.