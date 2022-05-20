 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.55 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.55 crore in March 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 388.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.35 crore in March 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2021.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 32.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 115.38% over the last 12 months.

Vishal Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.55 426.77 388.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 425.55 426.77 388.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.44 351.26 311.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.40 4.92 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.55 -3.36 0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.38 19.30 24.35
Depreciation 9.96 7.97 7.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.35 10.95 10.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.47 35.74 33.59
Other Income 1.92 0.57 -0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.39 36.30 33.26
Interest 10.50 9.63 9.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.89 26.68 23.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.89 26.68 23.75
Tax 6.23 7.31 9.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.66 19.37 13.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.66 19.37 13.97
Equity Share Capital 98.81 32.94 32.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 2.94 2.12
Diluted EPS 0.99 2.94 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 2.94 2.12
Diluted EPS 0.99 2.94 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
