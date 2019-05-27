App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.05 crore, up 13.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.05 crore in March 2019 up 13.12% from Rs. 252.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2019 up 709.26% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.44 crore in March 2019 up 185.58% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2018.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2018.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 295.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -48.61% over the last 12 months.

Vishal Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.05 228.66 252.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.05 228.66 252.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.84 170.00 221.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.53 -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 19.02 -4.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.26 16.94 19.79
Depreciation 12.46 5.93 5.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.65 9.70 3.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.71 7.07 6.32
Other Income -1.73 1.57 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.98 8.64 6.89
Interest 9.71 6.99 5.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.28 1.65 1.43
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- 0.08
P/L Before Tax 13.28 1.65 1.51
Tax 5.53 -- 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.75 1.65 0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.75 1.65 0.96
Equity Share Capital 21.96 21.96 21.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 0.38 0.22
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.38 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 0.38 0.22
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.38 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 27, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vishal Fabrics

