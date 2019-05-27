Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.05 crore, up 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.05 crore in March 2019 up 13.12% from Rs. 252.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2019 up 709.26% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.44 crore in March 2019 up 185.58% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2018.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2018.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 295.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -48.61% over the last 12 months.