Vishal Fabrics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.20 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.20 crore in June 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 442.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 87.77% from Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 45.20 crore in June 2022.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2022.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 17.13 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.69% over the last 12 months.