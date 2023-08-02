English
    Vishal Fabrics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.20 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.20 crore in June 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 442.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 87.77% from Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 45.20 crore in June 2022.

    Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2022.

    Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 17.13 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.69% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.20376.83442.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.20376.83442.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.88321.76389.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.059.10-23.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.488.4020.29
    Depreciation8.108.388.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.2310.7612.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5518.4335.99
    Other Income0.162.200.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7120.6336.93
    Interest9.329.6310.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3911.0026.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.3911.0026.50
    Tax1.070.337.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3210.6718.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3210.6718.96
    Equity Share Capital98.8198.8198.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.540.96
    Diluted EPS0.120.540.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.540.96
    Diluted EPS0.120.540.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vishal Fabrics
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

