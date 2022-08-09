Vishal Fabrics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.10 crore, up 49.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.10 crore in June 2022 up 49.9% from Rs. 294.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.20 crore in June 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2021.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2021.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 24.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.