Vishal Fabrics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.10 crore, up 49.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 442.10 crore in June 2022 up 49.9% from Rs. 294.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.20 crore in June 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2021.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2021.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 24.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.

Vishal Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 442.10 425.55 294.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 442.10 425.55 294.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 389.26 343.44 265.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 1.40 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.91 2.55 -23.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 24.38 14.80
Depreciation 8.27 9.96 8.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.20 9.35 7.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.99 34.47 22.47
Other Income 0.94 1.92 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.93 36.39 22.57
Interest 10.43 10.50 8.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.50 25.89 13.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.50 25.89 13.89
Tax 7.54 6.23 3.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.96 19.66 10.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.96 19.66 10.24
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 32.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 0.99 1.55
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.99 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 0.99 1.55
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.99 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
