Vishal Fabrics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 294.93 crore, up 338.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.93 crore in June 2021 up 338.12% from Rs. 67.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021 up 225.48% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2021 up 471.96% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2020.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2020.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 100.80 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 142.89% returns over the last 6 months and -63.48% over the last 12 months.