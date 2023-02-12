 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishal Fabrics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 426.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 37.91% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.

Vishal Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 385.47 343.45 426.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 385.47 343.45 426.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 324.42 277.11 351.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.08 0.04 4.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.80 8.14 -3.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.19 17.42 19.30
Depreciation 8.39 8.37 7.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.09 9.64 10.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.10 22.73 35.74
Other Income 0.31 0.59 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.41 23.32 36.30
Interest 9.22 8.08 9.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.19 15.24 26.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.19 15.24 26.68
Tax 4.17 4.08 7.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.03 11.16 19.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.03 11.16 19.37
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 32.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.57 2.94
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.57 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.57 2.94
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.57 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited