Vishal Fabrics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 426.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 37.91% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.