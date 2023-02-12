English
    Vishal Fabrics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 385.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 426.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 37.91% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.

    Vishal Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations385.47343.45426.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations385.47343.45426.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials324.42277.11351.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.080.044.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.808.14-3.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1917.4219.30
    Depreciation8.398.377.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.099.6410.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1022.7335.74
    Other Income0.310.590.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4123.3236.30
    Interest9.228.089.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1915.2426.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1915.2426.68
    Tax4.174.087.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0311.1619.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0311.1619.37
    Equity Share Capital98.8198.8132.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.572.94
    Diluted EPS0.610.572.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.572.94
    Diluted EPS0.610.572.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
