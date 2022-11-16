Vishal Bearing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 30.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 2.46% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.

Vishal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2021.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 58.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 71.09% over the last 12 months.