    Vishal Bearing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 30.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 2.46% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.

    Vishal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2021.

    Vishal Bearing shares closed at 58.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 71.09% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.0124.0630.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.0124.0630.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.1016.6617.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.22-0.801.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.583.153.13
    Depreciation1.161.140.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.004.184.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.94-0.283.38
    Other Income0.25--0.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.20-0.283.72
    Interest1.170.940.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.03-1.222.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.03-1.222.93
    Tax---0.350.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.03-0.882.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.03-0.882.22
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-1.122.27
    Diluted EPS1.60-1.122.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-1.122.27
    Diluted EPS1.60-1.122.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am